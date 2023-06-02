COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman accused of working with the Mexican cartel and providing drugs to South Carolina inmates has been expelled from Mexico and returned to the state.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Jennifer Nicole Burns is a part of “Las Senoritas,” a group of women running to Mexico to escape prosecution in the United States.

Jennifer Nicole Burns

Burns allegedly fled to Mexico in March of 2019 in connection with another state grand jury case.

Burns has been living in Mexico among cartel members sourcing drugs directly from them.

The attorney general’s office said Burns, along with other cartel members, coordinated with South Carolina Detention Center inmates to have drugs, mostly meth, delivered to co-conspirators in the Upstate, primarily in Greenville and Pickens County.

Those co-conspirators would drive to Atlanta, Georgia to pick up meth, bring it back to South Carolina and distribute it in the Upstate.

Between Feb. 1, 2021, and Dec. 14, 2022, law enforcement seized more than 25 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $800,000 and 30 guns as part of this investigation.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents traveled to Houston, Texas, on May 21, to take custody of Burns and bring her back to South Carolina to face charges.

Burns was denied bond when she appeared before a judge on May 24.