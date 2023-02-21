A panel of South Carolina lawmakers have begun an investigation into a $3.5 billion accounting error first revealed last week.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman has been accused of stealing more than $6,000 from an Upstate church.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the theft from the Davis Creek Baptist Church on July 12 after a church official told deputies that someone had stolen a bank statement and taken $6,466.43 from the church’s account.

Nikki Elisha Harrison, 41, was arrested on Feb. 13. and charged with financial identity fraud. She’s accused in arrest warrants of stealing the money for personal use.

Harrison remains in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $100,000 surety bond.