BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A 44-year-old Bonneau woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison.

Lisa Barrs is accused of plotting with an inmate to throw packages containing contraband items over the fence at MacDougall Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The packages were wrapped in black duct tape and contained suboxone strips, tobacco and other items, corrections officials said.

Arrest affidavits indicate that authorities were alerted to the alleged crimes after monitoring “multiple recorded phone conversations through the inmate telephone system discussing and describing the act.”

Barrs was arrested on Tuesday and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, criminal conspiracy, and providing contraband to a prisoner.