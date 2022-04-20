Naila Sheree Whetstone Photo: Wake County Detention Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman has been charged after the window of a North Carolina church was shattered on April 2 by what police think was a Molotov cocktail.

Police on Monday charged Naila Sheree Whetstone, 44, with burning a church/religious building. She was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

Molotov cocktails are a form of homemade weapon, typically thrown by hand and made out of a glass bottle filled with flammable substances and equipped with a fuse.

The incident happened at the Body of Christ Church on Spring Forest Road in northeast Raleigh. No one was in the church at the time.

The Raleigh Fire Department put out the fire. It is unclear what portion of the church was impacted and the severity of any damages.

Body of Christ Church of Raleigh, NC. (WNCN photo/Lillian Donahue)

CBS 17 has reached out to the Body of Christ Church for comment but has not heard back.