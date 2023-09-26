ANDERSON, S.C. (WPSA) — Authorities have identified a woman accused of trying to sell fake Clemson football tickets.

Abbryanna McGowan, 28, started her alleged scams in Charleston and then worked her way to scamming victims in multiple Upstate counties out of hundreds of dollars, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Greenville city has cases, Greenville County has cases, North Carolina, and then obviously now us,” spokesperson Shale Remien said.

McGowan is being held in the Charleston County Detention Center.

“Once she goes through those charges there, then she will be brought back to Anderson County to face her charges here,” Remien. said.

Remien said McGowan would be charged with obtaining property under false pretenses.

“She would bargain her prices with football fans and promised to send them a confirmation of their order after they paid,” Remien said, adding that McGowan would also send a screenshot of a map showing where the victims’ seats would supposedly be in the stadium.

“Time is money and people work hard for their money, and we want to make sure that obviously they’re not scammed if they’re just trying to enjoy a good football game,” Remien said.

The sheriff’s office said the safest way to buy tickets is through official sources.