SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman has been charged after allegedly using a self-defense spray on an employee and customers at the Wild Wings Cafe in Spartanburg, authorities said.

According to Spartanburg police, officers responded about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the restaurant on West Main Street to investigate a reported assault.

The manager told officers that one of his employees had been assaulted and sprayed. Several customers were also sprayed, the incident report said.

Officers said surveillance footage showed a woman stepping into the dining area and walking rapidly toward the bar. According to the incident report, the suspect, identified as Danasia Shuntae Gregory, 22, of Union, started throwing punches at the bartender and spraying Mace or pepper spray.

An employee told the officers that Gregory walked out of a back door before an officer found her and took her into custody. She was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, charged with third-degree assault and battery and released without a bond.