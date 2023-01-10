ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman was arrested after 10,000 ecstasy pills were found during a traffic stop in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies witnessed a drug deal take place Friday on Clemson Boulevard.

Deputies continued to follow the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, deputies identified the driver as Shemica Nicole Hammonds and located more than seven pounds, or 10,000 pills, of ecstasy.

Hammonds was arrested and charged with trafficking meth.