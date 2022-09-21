RICHMOND COUNTY, G.A. (WJBF) — An Augusta, Georgia woman is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a Richmond County Board of Education Police Officer.

Christine Jennifer Torres, 33, went to T.W. Josey High School early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Reports state Torres was asked the leave the building multiple times, as she was causing a disruption.

As she was being escorted toward the door, authorities say Torres hit the officer in the face, mouth and head with her fist causing the officer to bleed.

She is being held in the Richmond County Jail on a $9,000 bond.

Torres is charged with the obstruction of a law enforcement officer.