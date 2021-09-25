Woman charged with first-degree murder after deadly shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A Lumberton woman was charged Saturday with first-degree murder after a 57-year-old man was shot to death, authorities said.

Dorothy Marie Bryant, 39, is charged in the death of Sam McLellan. She was being held Saturday night without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies found McLellan with a gunshot wound after responding about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Deer Stand Drive in Lumberton. He was taken to Southeastern Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lumberton Police Department assisted the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.