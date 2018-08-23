Woman arrested in NC hours after guilty plea in case of alleged Horry Co. child molesters

A woman who pleaded guilty to several charges in the case of four alleged child molesters in Horry County on Tuesday was arrested in North Carolina hours later.

A press release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Highway 904 East in Nakina, NC around 7 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to someone passed out inside a car. The car was parked in a private driveway west of Bill Long Road and facing traffic.

According to the release, the driver, Lindsay Danielle Honeycutt, was passed out and slumped over the steering wheel. A passerby saw Honeycutt in the vehicle and called 911. When deputies responded, they found Honeycutt passed out with marijuana in sight inside of the vehicle. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit responded and a vehicle search was completed. Detectives found cocaine and Alprazolam, more commonly known by its trade name of Xanax, inside of the vehicle.

Honeycutt was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, one felony count of possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, and one felony count of maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance. She was processed at the Columbus County Detention Center and is currently being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Honeycutt pleaded guilty to several charges in the child molestation case on Tuesday, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solictor’s Office. She pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery of a high an aggravated nature, which is a lesser included charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Honeycutt faces up to 20 years for each of the assault and battery charges and up to 10 years for the unlawful conduct charges.

Lt. Mark Bonner with Horry County police said detectives received information on January 25, 2016 of sex crimes committed against two young children. Detectives spoke with the children and learned that they were being sexually abused by their parents and friends of their parents.

Forensic interviews of the children revealed that the sex crimes occurred at multiple locations in Horry County, according to Lt. Bonner.

In an incident report from Horry County police documenting the abuse, officers note that they spoke with an individual who stated she had been providing counseling to the young victims since May 1, 2015, after a Department of Social Services investigation revealed the children were “being forced to have sex with their siblings and their parents.”

During the investigation, detectives learned that some of the sexual assaults took place in Horry County at a location the victims referred to as “the dance club.” That location was later identified as Chez Joey, a strip club located at 716 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, according to the report.

The report details how the children would go to work with Honeycutt, one of the four alleged child molesters, who was a dancer at Chez Joey. While at the club, the children were forced to perform different sex acts, the report states.