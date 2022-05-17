CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman who was working in her office Tuesday at Uptown Charlotte’s Mecklenburg County courthouse was attacked by a sex offender who is now wanted on assault charges, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies began investigating the incident around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse in Uptown Charlotte on the 8th floor.

A woman stated that a man, later identified as 24-year-old sex offender Devonte Johnson, knocked on her door in the Mental Health Office. She opened the door and recognized him, and then he assaulted her and hit her in the head, according to the sheriff’s report.

The woman was treated on site for swelling and bruising to her face.

Johnson, who was not scheduled for an appointment, ran out and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey pants, and had a black backpack.