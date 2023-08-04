EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) — The State Law Enforcement Division has charged the woman Easley Police Officer Matthew Hare was trying to help when he was hit by a train and killed on Wednesday.

Gabrielle Alexis Benites, 25, was charged with aggravated breach of peace. According to warrants released by SLED, Benites was drunk and attempting to harm herself when she trespassed and laid down on the tracks.

Hare was one of two officers called to help Benites, who resisted officers’ efforts to get her off the train track. As a result, SLED claims Hare was hit and killed by an oncoming train.

Benites was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center. She could face additional charges, SLED said.