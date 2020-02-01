Woman charged with fatally stabbing boyfriend at Tennessee retirement community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have charged a 57-year-old woman with criminal homicide after her boyfriend was fatally stabbed inside of their Nashville apartment Friday night.

Police responded around 10:15 p.m. to Trevecca Towers II on Lester Avenue, where they said they found Christopher Hopkins on the bedroom floor with a stab wound to his abdomen. The 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, officers revealed.

According to an arrest warrant, Hopkins’ girlfriend, Pamela Phillips told detectives she was putting up the dishes and went to put a knife away. She said she turned, not knowing Hopkins was there, and she accidentally stabbed him.

The paperwork states Phillips changed her story and explained Hopkins was throwing her belongings around and abusing her, then came at her with a knife. She claimed she grabbed a knife as well, and when he pushed her down, he was stabbed.

Upon further questioning, police said Phillips admitted she was mad at Hopkins and tired of him abusing her.

Phillips, 57, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Saturday morning on a charge of criminal homicide.

Latest Headlines: