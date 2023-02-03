ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was arrested Thursday and charged in the death of a newborn whose body was found last week along railroad tracks in East Rockingham, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Harris, 27, is being held without bond after being charged with murder and failure to report a death.

Emergency workers in Richmond County got a 911 call at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 26 that someone walking along the path had found the body of a newborn baby boy next to the railroad tracks between 9th Avenue and South Street in Rockingham.

Detectives think the baby boy was born only several hours before he was found.

“I want to thank the community for their support and efforts,” Sheriff Mark Gulledge. “They have provided numerous leads, helped keep the updates circulating, and given support to our deputies and investigators working this case; when a child is involved, it puts things in a different perspective.”

Deputies say the case remains active until other leads and try to determine whether anyone else was involved.