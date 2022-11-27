VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was charged with the murder of a 4-year-old Friday in Catawba County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chelsea Crompton was apprehended without incident at a family member’s home in Madison County.

Chelsea Crompton (Courtesy: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities responded to a home at 2:12 p.m. on Nov. 17 on Hill Haven Drive where they found the child unresponsive.

The child was taken to the hospital, where she died days later on Nov. 20.

“Our communities have been shocked by the senseless violence that caused Hazel’s death,” said Sheriff Brown. “We mourn with the Lidey family as they grieve the loss of their child. Justice for Hazel.”

Crompton is being held under no bond and has her first appearance on Monday in Catawba County District Court.