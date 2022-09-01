CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman in connection with a Monday fire at a Wadmalaw Island home.

At 10:30 a.m. deputies were called to assist with a reported fire in the 1800 block of Birds Nest Road.

According to an affidavit, investigators determined the cause of the fire to be “incendiary as they were unable to have developed without the intentional introduction of an open ignition source.”

Diamond June, 18, who was at the residence at the time, told deputies that she was left alone at the home after the victim left to go to the store with another individual, according to the affidavit.

June reportedly said she was kidnapped before later telling deputies that she was an escort and not supposed to be gone overnight, according to the affidavit.

An investigation conducted by St. Johns Fire Marshal C. Wilhoit determined the fire originated in three separate areas, each in a different room, throughout the home.

June was charged with second-degree arson.