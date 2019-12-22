Woman crashes car into Florida Speedway gas station

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) — No one was injured after a woman drove her car into a Speedway gas station in Clearwater Sunday afternoon.

The gas station and convenience store is located at 2577 Harn Blvd. The call came in around 1:45 p.m.

The 62-year-old driver was not injured in the crash, officials say, and no customers were inside at the time. The woman told officers she was pulling into a parking spot and instead of hitting the break, and hit the gas by mistake.

Firefighters remained on scene to assess the structural integrity of the building.

