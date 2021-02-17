Woman dead after crashing into parked daycare vans in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman died Wednesday morning after crashing into parked daycare vans in Scotland County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP).

The crash happened at 7:26 a.m. on Crestline Road south of Laurinburg. The woman was driving north on Crestline road and ran off the road to the right, troopers said. She overcorrected, then ran off to the left side of the road and hit a drainage culvert.

The car then hit a fence and eventually hit two parked vans in a daycare parking lot, according to troopers.

The driver was identified as Leondra Nicole Dial, 32, of Laurinburg. She was ejected from the car and died at the scene, according to NCHP. Troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Nobody was in the vans or inside the daycare at the time of the crash, troopers said.