Woman dead after SC alligator encounter, sheriff’s office says

CHARLESTON CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman has died after an alligator encounter on a South Carolina island Friday afternoon.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a pond off of Salt Cedar Lane on Kiawah Island around 5:00pm.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy shot and killed the alligator which was then retrieved.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office also responded.

The case is still under investigation and the woman has not yet been identified.