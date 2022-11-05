RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 91-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding on a scooter Friday afternoon in northwest Raleigh, police said.

According to Raleigh police, officers were called just before 4:45 p.m. to the 8200 block of Country Trail near Cornerstone Commons.

The woman was riding the scooter for a grocery store trip, police said.

The woman was taken to Wake Med Hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said. Police said there was no sign of impairment and no arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.