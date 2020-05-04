Live Now
Woman dies in crash near Shannon community in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW)– A woman died in a crash just outside of the Shannon community in Robeson County.

Savannah Kay Butler, of Shannon, was a passenger in a car traveling westbound on Shannon Road at about 6 a.m. on Monday. The car crossed the center line and struck a ditch, according to Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The car then struck a fence and a culvert before overturning and colliding with a tree, Sgt. Lewis said. 

The driver of the car was airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill. Butler was the only passenger.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt, but they were not ejected from the care, Sgt. Lewis said.

