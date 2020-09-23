Woman dies in Robeson County house fire

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – A woman died in a house fire in the Red Springs area of Robeson County on Wednesday morning.

The Red Springs Fire Department was called at about 4:38 a.m. on Wednesday to a fire on Beck Street, according to fire department Chief John Ammons. A 46-year-old woman was found dead in the fire. Authorities have not officially released her identity.

The woman was living without power, according to Chief Ammons, but he does not know how she was heating the home if at all. Ammons said the department had been called to the house a few months ago for a fire.

An RV and two vehicles also burned in the fire along with the house.

Red Springs police and the North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the cause of the fire.

