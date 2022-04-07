SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies searching for a missing Spartanburg County man have charged a woman they said is a person of interest in his disappearance.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Devantae Griffin was reported missing by his mother on March 30.
Griffin was last seen leaving a home on Winsmith Avenue shortly after midnight on March 29 with his on-and-off girlfriend Jessica Strachan, deputies said.
Investigators said they spoke with Strachan, who gave them misleading information during her interview and became a person of interest in the case.
The sheriff’s office said that when investigators asked Strachan to meet them for a second interview, she left for Florida without any notice.
Deputies said they have charged Strachan with obstruction of justice. A warrant stated that Strachan took Griffin’s phone.
Strachan was arrested on April 1 by police in Miami.
Spartanburg County deputies are asking for anyone with information on the location of Devantae Griffin to contact Investigator Bennett at 864-266-4494.