SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies searching for a missing Spartanburg County man have charged a woman they said is a person of interest in his disappearance.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Devantae Griffin was reported missing by his mother on March 30.

Jessica Strachan (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Griffin was last seen leaving a home on Winsmith Avenue shortly after midnight on March 29 with his on-and-off girlfriend Jessica Strachan, deputies said.

Investigators said they spoke with Strachan, who gave them misleading information during her interview and became a person of interest in the case.

The sheriff’s office said that when investigators asked Strachan to meet them for a second interview, she left for Florida without any notice.

Deputies said they have charged Strachan with obstruction of justice. A warrant stated that Strachan took Griffin’s phone.

Strachan was arrested on April 1 by police in Miami.

Spartanburg County deputies are asking for anyone with information on the location of Devantae Griffin to contact Investigator Bennett at 864-266-4494.