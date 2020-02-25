Woman found in woods had been drugged, held captive in South Carolina, sheriff says

ELGIN, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a woman found hiding in a wooded yard told investigators she had escaped after being drugged and held captive for a week.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the woman led deputies to a home in Elgin where all the bedroom doors had padlocks and all windows were painted or otherwise covered.

Two other people found in the home told deputies they had been performing sex acts in exchange for drugs.

Deputies arrested 45-year-old Demetrius Raynard McIlwain on kidnapping charges. He was jailed without bond.