ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was found shot to death in the bedroom of a Rock Hill home overnight, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:17 a.m. at a home on Harrison Street. A 67-year-old woman was found in the bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man who made the call, 51-year-old Rock Hill resident Ragienal Roseboro, was questioned on the scene and was arrested, according to the police report.

Roseboro faces murder charges and was being held at the Rock Hill County Jail.