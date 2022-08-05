RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities responded Thursday night to a north Raleigh neighborhood after a woman rammed her car into a house at least twice, police said.
Police said a woman got into an altercation with teenage neighbors and then smashed her car into the front door of a house in the 2200 block of Valley Edge Drive.
Raleigh police said the woman did not like a response she received from teenagers during the dispute. A police officer described the woman as “irate.”
Neighbors said the woman, who is in her 30s, got into a dispute with a juvenile before repeatedly driving into the curb and hitting the front door of the home with her white Toyota Camry — at least twice.
Police have not released the name of the woman or said whether charges will be filed.
The identity of the teenagers will not be released.