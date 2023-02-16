GREENVILLE COUNTY, (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s office has confirmed a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday night.

A woman was hit by two vehicles, according to the Greenville County Coroner.

The incident happened on North Pleasantburg Drive near Montebello Drive at about 6:45 p.m.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as Ruthann Marie Mennix of Greenville. Mennix was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said that Mennix was trying to cross North Pleasantburg Drive with a man when she was hit by the two vehicles. The man was not injured.

Law Enforcement on scene of pedestrain killed by car in Greenville Co.

Parker District Fire Department on scene of pedestrain killed by car in Greenville Co.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, both cars that hit Mennix left the scene.

An autopsy report is scheduled for Thursday. The investigation is ongoing by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.