PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The body of a woman found in Jordan Lake more than a week ago has been identified, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said a fingerprint analysis was used to identify the woman as Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat, 34, of Apex. The investigation into her death is ongoing.

Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat (Courtesy of Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Some of her neighbors that CBS 17 talked with were shocked to find out that she was the woman Chatham County deputies found.

“I was feeling so bad for the news., you know? I lost my nice neighbor,” said a neighbor, who didn’t want to show is face on camera. He said he lived near Hikmat.

“We always said, ‘Hey, good morning, good evening,’ every time,” the man said. “When you show me the picture, that was really bad news for me.

The man said Hikmat had lived in the neighborhood for less than a year.

“She moved here from overseas,” he said. “I don’t know from which country. Three people lived here. Her husband and her sister-in-law. They are very nice people. Very friendly. It is very heartbreaking news for us.”

A boater at Jordan Lake called the sheriff’s office at about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 after seeing a body in the water near Farrington Point Boat Ramp. The sheriff’s office quickly recovered the body was not immediately able to get an identification.

Investigators said they are continuing to try to determine the details surrounding Hikmat’s death. They do not think her death was accidental or self-inflicted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 919-542-2911.