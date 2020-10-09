Woman in reflective vest, dog hit by box truck, killed in NC, troopers say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman walking two dogs was hit by a truck and killed Friday morning near Cary, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper at the scene.

The incident was reported just before 6:40 a.m. on Penny Road near Kildaire Farm Road in Cary, NC.

According to the trooper, a 65-year-old woman was wearing a reflector vest while walking on Penny Road when she was hit. Witnesses told authorities that the woman was walking two dogs.

Officials said the woman was in the roadway when she was hit but it’s not known how far into the road she was.

According to witnesses, both dogs were also hit. One was killed, but another ran off and has not been located.

Authorities said witnesses reported a white box truck was the vehicle that hit the woman and dogs and that the truck should be missing the passenger-side mirror.

Troopers are now searching for a white box truck with a missing passenger-side mirror.

It’s not known at this time if the driver intentionally left the scene.

Penny Road from Belgium Drive to Loch Highlands Drive was closed for a little under two hours.