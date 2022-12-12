HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman shot her elderly mother to death early Sunday morning in Orangeburg County, deputies said.

Paula Lee Decoteau, 51, was arrested after deputies said she shot her mother, 75-year-old Cheryl Garner Medlin, in the forehead. Decoteau also allegedly kicked a deputy in the chest.

Deputies found Medlin after responding just after midnight Sunday morning to a shooting call on Spruce Pine Trail on the eastern edge of Orange County. She died at about 4 p.m. Sunday at Duke Hospital.

Deputies talked to people at the scene and determined that Decoteau had shot Medlin, the sheriff’s office said. Two other people in a different part of the home overheard an argument between the mother and daughter that was followed by a single gunshot.

Deputies said there were other people in the home but they did not see the shooting.

They told deputies that Decoteau came into the room where they were, took their phones, and did not allow them to leave the room while she decided what to do next, according to deputies. Decoteau allowed them to leave to call 911 about 15 to 30 minutes later.

On their way out, one of them took the weapon with them, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said it was a .22-caliber rifle.

Upon her arrest, deputies said Decoteau kicked the arresting deputy in the chest, officials said.

Decoteau was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and assault on a government official. Deputies said the charges are expected to be upgraded.

She was taken to the Orange County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

Decoteau is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 919-245-2907.