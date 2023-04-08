SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County woman was arrested on Good Friday after shattering a 100-year-old stained glass while breaking into a church, authorities said.

Patrol deputies responded at about 5 a.m. Friday to the Floods Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church at 5149 W. Highway 97 in Spring Hope about a possible breaking and entering in progress.

After arriving, deputies said they saw the woman using what appeared to be the church’s mailbox to break out windows.

Jordan Lara Smith, 34, of Whitakers, was arrested at the scene and charged with felony injury to churches, houses or walls. Deputies said the damage was more than $5,000, which is considered a felony.

The motive for damaging the church is unknown. Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Deputies said church representatives were notified and responded to the scene.

“I received a phone call about 5:30 a.m. and that’s when we discovered the property damage,” Pastor Richie Hogg said. “The cross had been pulled out of the ground, the mailbox had been removed.”

Hogg said the church was built in 1889, and the stained glass that was shattered is more than 100 years old.

Even after the damage, Hogg said the church plans to continue with its 7 a.m. service on Easter Sunday.

Photo courtesy: Floods Chapel FWB Church

CBS 17 photo of Floods Chapel FWB Church

Photo courtesy: Floods Chapel FWB Church

Despite what happened, Hogg said he also witnessed something beautiful in the community’s quick response to help. Pastors from local churches, deacons, church members and several organizations have reached out, made monetary donations and even helped clean up.

“The community has been very loving and very supportive,” he said. “You lose some sentimental aspects of facilities, but those are things that are replaceable.”

In addition to love, the pastor said the day also brought mercy and forgiveness. He said he and others have already forgiven the person who did the vandalism.

“We want to extend mercy to this individual and let them know that if they show up at the door tomorrow, we’d let them in and we would love them,” he said.