SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanford police said they busted a woman Monday who had $200,000 worth of drugs, including roughly 8 pounds of heroin, at her home.

Anesha Danielle Stephens, 38, was also wanted in Fayetteville for several charges including heroin trafficking, police said.

Officers executed a search warrant and found the drugs at about noon Monday at home in the 200 block of Turning Leaf Way, Sanford police said in a news release.

Sanford police charged Stephens with two counts of trafficking in heroin and maintaining a dwelling for the keeping of a controlled substance. She was given a $300,000 bond and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Stephens was wanted in Fayetteville on warrants charging her with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for keeping of a controlled substance, police said. She was given an additional $500,000 for those charges.