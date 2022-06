CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and two firefighters were injured in a Cary house fire, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to the house fire call at about 11 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Dunhagan Place.

Officials said a woman was in the house when the fire started.

Two firefighters had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to officials.

The woman’s name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.