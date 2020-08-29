Woman killed after crash with tractor-trailer in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman was killed Friday morning after a crash with a tractor-trailer in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, Kimberly Locklear, 47, was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Union School Road at Dew Road.

Locklear failed to yield the right-of-way and collided with the truck, according to troopers. The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

