Woman killed after pointing shotgun at deputies in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was killed Tuesday after she aimed at a shotgun at sheriff’s deputies in Durham County, North Carolina, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. at 421 John Jones Road in the northern Durham County community of Bahama, according to the sheriff’s office.

The initial call was about a disturbance, a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said. When deputies arrived they saw a woman who had a shotgun.

“She aimed the weapon at deputies multiple times while they attempted to get her to put the gun down before the shooting occurred,” the news release said.

John Jones Road was closed in the area, and the sheriff’s office mobile command center was set up near the scene, according to CBS 17 reporter Sean Cudahy.

One neighbor said there was law enforcement activity at the scene, but nearby residents were not told what was happening.

“We were told there’s going to be activity over here all night long,” said Cindy, who did not provide her last name.

“We move out here because it’s so peaceful and then when you see something like this — it’s rather scary,” she added.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Durham County District Attorney were notified about the shooting, the news release said.

The SBI will conduct an independent criminal investigation into the shooting and report the findings, according to the news release.

“We are at the very beginning of this investigation and I ask that the public allow time for the facts to come out,” Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in the news release. “Myself and my deputies will cooperate fully with the SBI and the DA’s Office as they conduct their investigations. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full internal investigation, to include a use of force policy review for this incident.”

Sean Cudahy contributed to this report