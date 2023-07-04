HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies are responding to a deadly alligator attack on Hilton Head Island Tuesday morning.

According to the Beaufort Country Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Spanish Wells for a reported alligator attack at 9:28 a.m.

Officials said a woman was found unresponsive by security personnel at the side of the lagoon.

While rescue efforts were being made in an attempt to save the woman, an alligator appeared and guarded the woman, interrupting emergency efforts. The gator was safely removed from the area and the woman’s body was recovered.

Deputies said the woman was walking her dog earlier this morning when the attack happened.

They believe she is a 69-year old member of the Spanish Wells community, but her identity has not been released.

It is not clear at this point where she was taken into the water.

