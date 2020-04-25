Woman killed in double shooting at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Officers responded to shooting at a home in the 6400 block of Appelcross Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers located two people suffering gunshot wounds and both were transported to the hospital.

Authorities say 43-year-old Beth Etzwiler of the 6400 block of Applecross Avenue was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victim was treated and released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).