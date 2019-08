DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman that was killed in a homicide at her residence.

According to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers, 83-year-old Sarah M. Nelson of Ridgeville died at the scene after being fatally shot on Saturday, August 17.

The body was taken to The Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.