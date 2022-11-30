ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Autopsy results revealed a woman found dead in her Orangeburg County home suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day to conduct a welfare check. That is when they found the 46-year-old woman dead inside the residence.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the department received the results of the autopsy Tuesday night which revealed the woman was shot. “This has been determined to be a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the upper body,” he said.

Investigators have since been working with multiple agencies to search for the woman’s 5-year-old daughter, Aspen Jasper, and the young girl’s father, Antar Antonio Jeter.

“Based on information developed by OCSO investigators, law enforcement on Sunday received a hit on a surveillance camera at a department store parking lot in the Fayetteville, NC area where a male was seen with a child who matched the description of Aspen,” the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was gone by the time law enforcement arrived.

Citizens in the area reached out to authorities after spotting a small child with a man in a vehicle. But the vehicle left the area.

Sheriff Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with Jeter who they believe was the man spotted in North Carolina.

“We’ve been looking for him in connection with the larceny of a vehicle, but we also want to talk to him as he may have information in the case,” the sheriff said. “We’d like to see if he knows anything.”

Jeter may be driving a blue 2015 Mazda 6 that was taken from the woman’s home. He is described as a 46-year-old Black man, 5’7” and about 190 pounds.

If you see the child, you should not approach. Anyone with information is urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.