ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — A young woman bitten by a shark Sunday afternoon is recovering after being released from a hospital, Isle of Palms authorities said.

The woman was in waist-deep water near the 31st Avenue beach access when she was bitten, authorities said. It happened about 5 p.m.

The woman had bite marks on her right lower leg and thigh area, according to Isle of Palms public safety officials.

Law enforcement personnel helped the woman to the 25th Avenue beach access where they met Charleston County EMS. She was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.