WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A female passenger in a Winston-Salem taxi was critically wounded Sunday night in a shooting, police said.

It happened at about 10:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Thurmond Street.

According to Winston-Salem police, the woman was hit in the chest by bullets from nearby gunfire. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers also accepts anonymous online tips.

Winston-Salem police also operate a Text-A-Tip Program that can be reached at 336-276-1717. It allows the submission of texts, photos and videos. However, such text tips may not be made anonymously.