Woman stabbed in Fayetteville gas station robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say a woman sustained serious injuries when she was stabbed in the chest and arm during a robbery at a gas station Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the BP Family Fare gas station located in the 5600 block of Yadkin Road, shortly after 7 a.m.

The 43-year-old woman was transported to the hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

He is described as a black man between 50-60 years of age, wearing a grey t-shirt as a mask, and blue jeans.

Police believe the suspect cut his left hand during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Det. J. Ballard with the Fayetteville Police Department Robbery Unit at (910) 303-7571 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).