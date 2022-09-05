SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman stole a Shelby police cruiser and then led a 140 mph chase Sunday night, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Monday.

Highway patrol said 30-year-old Chelsea Horsley entered police vehicle at about 11 p.m. Sunday while an officer was speaking to someone else and then took off on Highway 74 into Gastonia.

Troopers deployed tire-deflating stop sticks, at which point she drove into a business’ parking lot and refused to exit the vehicle, according to the trooper’s report.

Highway patrol said they had to smash the window to get her out and arrest her.

It is unclear at this time what charges she is facing or if she has secured a bond.