Woman, teen, arrested in connection to death of Orrum man

Victoria Chavis (Source: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

ORRUM, N.C. (WBTW) – A 34-year-old woman and a teenager have been arrested in connection to the death of an Orrum man, according to deputies. 

Victoria M. Chavis and a 15-year-old, both of Orrum, were arrested Friday at their home.

Raymond Bartley, 47, was found dead at about 9:40 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 500 block of Ralph Hunt Boulevard.

The teenager has been charged with second-degree murder. Chavis has been charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. 

The juvenile remains at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Chavis was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center and given a $75,000 secured bond.

