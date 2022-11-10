FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was seriously injured and a man was arrested early Thursday after the woman was thrown from a third-floor balcony in Fayetteville, according to police.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital after the incident, which happened at about 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers said they saw a man running from the area. Witnesses told them that “the suspect had thrown a woman from the balcony.”

Officers found the woman about 20 feet into a wooded area, and the suspect was caught and arrested. Police said it was not a “random act of violence.”

The incident is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call detective M. O’Hara at 910-605-6393 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).