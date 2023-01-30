PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a murder that happened early Sunday.

Deputies responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the Pea Ridge area. They found a man who was shot inside a home and pronounced him dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His name has not yet been released.

A suspect was quickly identified and a warrant for first-degree murder was obtained for Raven A. Williams, 30, of Edenton. She was last seen traveling in a white 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis with the license plate KCW-5656. Williams is believed to have possibly fled to the Raleigh/Durham area.

Currently, the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are pending. If spotted, deputies ask that people not approach her as she is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting or the location of the suspect, please contact Lt. Investigator Guy Cayton at 252-793-2422 or contact NCSBI at 919-662-4500.