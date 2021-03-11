Woman wanted for shooting at Chesterfield County school parking lot turns herself in

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman wanted for a shooting in the parking lot at a Chesterfield County school turned herself in Thursday, according to the Chesterfield Police Department.

Jacqueline Peurifoy was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, carrying weapons onto school property, disturbing school, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.

She is held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The charges stem from a shooting Monday at Edwards Elementary School. One person was shot in the leg during a “family dispute.”