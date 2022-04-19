WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WSPA) — Police in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, are looking for a woman who climbed through a Taco Bell drive-thru swinging a knife Friday afternoon.

Winston-Salem police said officers responded at 4:26 p.m. to an armed robbery at the Taco Bell on Akron Drive.

A woman entered through the drive-thru window while swinging a knife and took the cash drawer with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. The woman then got into a brown SUV that was waiting for her and drove away.

Police described the suspect as a white woman wearing a green shirt.

No Taco Bell employees were injured, police said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Winston- Salem Police Department.