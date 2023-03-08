CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The death of a woman aboard the Carnival Sunshine was likely the result of a medical condition, according to the cruise line.

The woman’s death was originally considered suspicious by investigators, but Carnival Cruise Line said Tuesday said that all indications suggested that her death was the result of a medical problem. The cruise line said it is cooperating with authorities in the investigation,

“We will defer to the FBI on any specific details which may possibly be released at a later date as we fully respect the investigative process, but our initial emergency medical response was appropriate and it appears that this was indeed a medical situation that sadly resulted in the death of a guest,” the company said in a news release.

Investigators with the FBI’s Columbia field office said the woman died during Carnival Sunshine’s Feb. 27 voyage to Nassau, Bahamas.

She and her husband were debarked in Nassau where Bahamian authorities investigated the circumstances and were set to conduct an autopsy, according to a statement from Carnival on Monday.