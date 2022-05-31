SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Angel Fowler received news last week that changed her life.

Fowler’s stepson was driving south on Highway 221 in Chesnee with her husband and two sons on Thursday when their car went into oncoming traffic and was hit by an SUV, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“This has destroyed my life,” she said. “It will never be the same.”

Fowler’s stepson survived. Her husband, 62-year-old William “Mark” Fowler, and their sons,16-year-old Farrior, and 20-year-old Austin, died.

“They lived not even a mile from where it happened at,” she said. “They were only a mile from home. They drove [Highway] 221 every day to get home.”

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash. No charges have been filed. Fowler told 7News that the crash has devastated her family.

“You’re torn because you have a stepson who was the driver, and these are your kids and husband, and you want justice for them,” Fowler said.

She is now doing what she said she never imagined.

“You never expect to bury one kid, let alone two and a husband.”

After losing so many members of her family so quickly she is hoping to get help from the community with funeral expenses.

“They were so young, and they never got to live,” she said. “Going on without them seems impossible right now.”